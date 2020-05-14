May is National High Blood Pressure Education Month

“Americans get about one and a half times the amount of sodium we should get in our diet. Only about 25 percent of the salt that we get comes from the shaker. 75 percent is in the food already. Highly processed foods are notorious for having sodium. So what we tell our patients is read your labels. You have to read your labels. You have to count the milligrams of sodium and you have to get that down around two grams a day.”