City council approves using CARES Act funds to drive tourism back into Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As businesses start opening back up in the Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry regions, so too will an effort to get leisure travelers back into the area.
The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport will take the lead in marketing their destinations, as well as Savannah as a destination in other parts of the country.
The marketing effort and spreading the word that the Savannah area is open for business will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Fortunately for them, that bill will be covered by federal relief money.
“I’d like to make a motion that we approve the airport, the Savannah Airport Commission items on our agenda," said District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz.
And with a unanimous vote, Savannah city council gave it’s approval of using $600,000 of FAA’s CARES Act Grant money to go towards a marketing campaign to stimulate air travel to and from Savannah.
The agenda description for the measure described the surge investment as essential to help restore lost air service to the Savannah market. They say that not taking this step would likely result in lost routes and a potential loss of airlines.
Partners in the marketing effort are Visit Savannah and the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Golden Isles and St. Simon’s Island.
