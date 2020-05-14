Savannah golfer earns PGA of America scholarship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the best young golfers to come from Savannah recently is now getting help to pursue her career in the sport from the PGA of America.
Rachel Wohn won Savannah’s High School Championship three times as a standout at Savannah Arts Academy
Now she's one of 10 students to receive the PGA Works Golf Management University scholarship.
Wohn recently transferred to Clemson University for the school’s Golf Management program and hopes to one day work for the Golf Channel covering the PGA and LPGA Tours.
She says after transferring schools to pursue her goals, earning this scholarship validates her decision.
“This is a sign that I need to keep pushing forward with my dream, and moving forward. Just knowing that this is the right path for me. I think it’s a sign. It really is a sign. It’s a blessing, and I couldn’t be more grateful," said Wohn.
In Wohn’s program, when she graduates, not only will she receive a diploma, but she will also become a PGA Professional.
