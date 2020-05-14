Statesboro man walking to honor law enforcement

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro man will spend almost 24 hours showing his support for law enforcement.
He'll walk roughly 50 miles Thursday into Friday to help remind people of the sacrifice of law officers. But this year, he carries an extra message too.
John Long will carry the thin blue line flag to remind people of law officers killed in the line of duty - locally and nationwide. He says it might have been easy to skip this year due to the pandemic, but he says it was important to hold it anyway to remember those who served through other challenges themselves.
“Through all of this COVID chaos, law enforcement has not stopped. They've continued to do what they've been called to do, that's protect and sacrifice,” Long said.
For the second year, Long will walk the perimeter of the city on Veterans Memorial Parkway instead of walking the length of Bulloch County.
He’ll walk through the night with law enforcement escort and into the morning. He’ll finish up at Connections Church with an outdoor ceremony for Police Memorial Week.
