Steamer Seafood opens its doors during pandemic

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A lot of South Carolina restaurants are working on reopening right now, but one Lowcountry restaurant had their grand opening in the midst of the pandemic.
Steamer Seafood closed their doors after Hurricane Matthew, after more than 20 years in the Lowcountry. They reopened on May 1, and despite the pandemic, they say they are happy to be back and business has gone smoothly.
Their owner, Dale Augenstein, said they haven’t even had to use their indoor dining yet, they’ve been seating everyone outside, and even brought in temporary outdoor seating to assist.
Their employees are voluntarily wearing masks.
“The biggest challenge, without a doubt, is getting food, because our suppliers, they just don’t have product," Augenstein explained. "Like right now, every single vendor that I have has zero beef for me to order. Now, ironically, I can go to the grocery store and get it, and buy it, but my suppliers don’t have any beef. We actually got oysters back for the first time today.”
The restaurant is also offering carry-out ordering.
Steamers also has a location in Kentucky, so they are managing locations with different state-mandated guidelines, and Augenstein says he is worried his Kentucky location may not make it through the pandemic.
