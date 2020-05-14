Thursday: Warmer, with plenty of sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are a touch milder this morning. Dress for early morning temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.
You can leave the umbrella at home today.
Under sunshine, the temperatures warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s with slightly more humidity than the past few afternoons. Temperatures cool back into the 60s this evening after sunset. A warming trend continues into the weekend as high pressure remains in-place.
The next cold front moves through Tuesday with showers and storms, followed by another cool-down.
Have a great day,
Cutter
