Tybee City Council to make decision on July 4 fireworks

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island City Council will be considering what to do with summer celebrations due to the pandemic.
The city doesn't have a specific Fourth of July event, but it does set off fireworks at the pier.
In the last few years, their fireworks are set off on the same night as Savannah to help minimize the massive crowds on the island.
Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says the Fourth of July is a high traffic day, often bringing in 40,000 to 50,000 people. Gillen said Tybee could end up having the only show in the area, which he says wouldn't be manageable for the city due to a higher volume of people.
Gillen said the city is hoping to hear what Savannah is going to do before making a decision.
"One side of the issue is the people are going to be here anyway, so the social distancing issues and the crowds is really going to be something we're going to have to contend with regardless of fireworks. The other side of it is, we don't know what Savannah is going to do,” Gillen said.
The city manager said the council must weigh all of the factors. They could come to a decision Thursday night or wait until they get more information.
