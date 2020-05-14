113-year-old believed to be oldest woman in Spain beats coronavirus

While the elderly are more vulnerable to coronavirus and may have a more difficult time overcoming it, recoveries like Braynas’ are not unheard of. In the United States, a “resilient” 104-year-old man who lived through the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression and World War II also recovered from the coronavirus.William "Bill" Lapschies contracted the virus at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Oregon, CBS affiliate KOIN reported. He first started showing symptoms on March 5 and been isolated in his room, but by early April, he was considered recovered from COVID-19.