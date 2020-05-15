Attorney in Arbery case says person on video may have been getting water

“It now appears that this young man may have been coming onto the property for water. There is a water source at the dock behind the house as well as a source near the front of the structure. Although these water sources do not appear within any of the cameras’ frames, the young man moves to and from their locations," the attorney Elizabeth Graddy said in a statement. "In the last footage of him captured on December 17, what sounds like water can be heard. He walks out of the house, eases into a jog, and disappears from view.”