Attorney in Arbery case says person on video may have been getting water

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The attorney for a man who owns an unfinished home involved in the Ahmaud Arbery case said Friday the person on video may have been getting water.
WTOC now has video on three separate days showing someone inside the home.
The attorney said the property owner, Larry English, wants to distance himself from everyone involved in Arbery’s death and wants people to know he had nothing to do with the death.
The new video is from December of 2019. A black man who looks like someone caught on camera other days walks out the front door and jogs into the street. The video is from roughly 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
“It now appears that this young man may have been coming onto the property for water. There is a water source at the dock behind the house as well as a source near the front of the structure. Although these water sources do not appear within any of the cameras’ frames, the young man moves to and from their locations," the attorney Elizabeth Graddy said in a statement. "In the last footage of him captured on December 17, what sounds like water can be heard. He walks out of the house, eases into a jog, and disappears from view.”
WTOC previously reported on instances of someone in the home on Feb. 11 and Feb. 23.
In order for the McMichaels to have a legal right to chase Arbery on Feb. 23, state law requires direct knowledge of a felony, but none of these videos prove Arbery, or anyone else, ever committed a felony on that property.
