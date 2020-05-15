Authorities: 1 dead, 1 in custody after officer-involved shooting at S.C. I-26 rest area

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County sheriff says one person was killed and one person is in custody following a pursuit that led to an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning.
Sheriff Duane Lewis said two Berkeley County deputies are on administrative leave with pay while the investigation is being conducted.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson says some troopers are likewise being placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the incident, which is standard procedure when an officer fires at a suspect.
Williamson said the incident began in Orangeburg County when troopers attempted to stop a vehicle they say was traveling at approximately 104 mph on I-95. He said a pursuit then began that continued onto I-26 towards Charleston. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted troopers in the chase, which ended at the rest area near the College Park Road exit in the Ladson area.
Lewis said there was an exchange of gunfire at some point during the pursuit. When it ended at the rest stop, there was an exchange of gunfire between Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and the people in the vehicle, he said.
Lewis said one person died and a second is in custody, but could not provide further details on either person.
It is not clear from the information released so far whether the person killed was one of the suspects or a bystander. Lewis said no law enforcement officer was injured.
At least 20 law enforcement vehicles were at the rest area near the College Park Road exit, mile marker 203, with other law enforcement vehicles positioned along the interstate.
Deputies from Charleston, Berkeley and Orangeburg Counties are on the scene along with a sheriff’s command post and K-9 units.
This incident is not related to a second officer-involved shooting that also occurred early Friday morning.
The second incident involved North Charleston Police who were chasing suspects in an early-morning carjacking.
