Beaufort County seniors plan to protest virtual graduations

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Seniors from all over Beaufort County will be gathering at the Waterfront Park in Beaufort on Saturday to protest their virtual graduation.
174 seniors officially graduated from Battery Creek High School on Friday. But not in the normal fashion.
“We knew that since it was a nontraditional graduation, we would want to do some things to make it personal to them,” Battery Creek High School principal Chad Cox said.
The seniors walked across the stage in groups of 10. Each student had four supporters following along.
“It was good. For what we could do, it was good. We had our family there so they could cheer us on. It was nice,” Battery Creek senior Kaivon Capers said.
But some seniors in the county aren’t so pleased. Saturday afternoon, seniors will stand in Beaufort Waterfront Park, silently and socially distanced, to protest the decision to not hold an in-person graduation ceremony.
“I am not aware of any Battery Creek students participating but, well first, it’s there right.”
A few students say they don’t feel a need to protest. They thought Friday’s graduation ceremony worked well.
“We already did ours. You know it’s like what else really can we do? Like, at least we are having a celebration regardless. I just feel like we should just be happy,” Capers said.
But Battery Creek High School principal says he supports the students' activism.
“I like it when our students stand up for themselves and speak out and you know I just want them to do it safely,” Cox said.
As for the students leaving Battery Creek, they say the last few months have been different, but they were happy they could celebrate their time at their high school.
“I couldn’t see myself doing it at no other school.”
