Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-15-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will continue over the area today. There will be a few more clouds today with a 10% chance for a shower. We'll see dry weather, plenty of sun and low rain chances this weekend. Low pressure will develop near south Florida and slowly move into the Bahamas this weekend. It will then move northeast by Monday. This will keep the low away from the US. No rain or wind is expected but high surf and rip currents are possible. There is an 80% chance of the low becoming tropical or subtropical. The first name on the 2020 hurricane list is Arthur. A cold front Tuesday brings our next rain chance.