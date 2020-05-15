Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-15-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will continue over the area today. There will be a few more clouds today with a 10% chance for a shower. We'll see dry weather, plenty of sun and low rain chances this weekend. Low pressure will develop near south Florida and slowly move into the Bahamas this weekend. It will then move northeast by Monday. This will keep the low away from the US. No rain or wind is expected but high surf and rip currents are possible. There is an 80% chance of the low becoming tropical or subtropical. The first name on the 2020 hurricane list is Arthur. A cold front Tuesday brings our next rain chance.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 78-85.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows 61-68.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 80-88.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for early showers and storms, lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs near 80.
