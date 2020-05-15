Deployment Dolls handed out to children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Military families know it’s hard when loved ones are deployed.
Now children can have something to remind them of their parents while they’re gone.
They’re called Deployment Dolls. The dolls have a plastic pocket on the face for placing a photo of the deployed parent.
They were created as a way to help children cope while their deployed parent is gone.
Kids can keep them close by during the day and help them sleep better at night. The idea came to a staff member at Pulaski Elementary School.
The school then reached out to Savannah’s Nine Line Apparel to see if the company could help and they did.
“Some of these kids it gets really hard for them to kind of cope with the fact that one of their parents are gone so it really helps, I know with my own son it helps with bed time routine. Since dad’s not there to give him a kiss goodnight he can give the doll a kiss goodnight instead," said Sherri Carpenter.
“When daddy’s deployed they can just have these until their dad comes home. And even when their dad comes home they can still have them," said Luke Carpenter who is almost in the 1st grade.
The dolls were handed out to military families at the school Friday.
Nine Line helped raise money for the dolls through a fundraiser back in February.
