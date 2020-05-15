Drive-thru Narcan training available in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drive-up training will be available for residence in Beaufort Saturday to learn about the use of Narcan and its importance in an emergency.
Anyone in Beaufort can take a five-minute drive-thru training course Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the use of Narcan. Narcan typically sells for $75. Those attending Saturday’s training will get one for free.
Beaufort County says they have a nearly unlimited supply, so they encourage everyone to come take the drive up class. The classes will take place in Beaufort and in Bluffton, and attendees will also get a Dettera bag, a kit that helps people dispose of unused prescription medication.
They say Narcan should be used if someone is showing signs of an overdose, such as shallow or no breathing, dilated pupils, or they are non-responsive. But knowledge about Narcan is not just for those who use drugs or are around people who do.
“This is not just for maybe a hair when user. Someone that’s using illicit street dogs. Ninety-two percent of the people who start their opiate use start from prescriptions. And people can overdose unknowingly. They can over medicate, possibly even our seniors. But more importantly it’s just a medication that is available to save anyone who looks like they may be in distress and possibly an overdose on opiates,” Steve Donaldson said.
The county says if you don’t want to participate in the training you can still stop by and pick up a Dettera bag.
