Drive-thru Narcan training available in Beaufort County

“This is not just for maybe a hair when user. Someone that’s using illicit street dogs. Ninety-two percent of the people who start their opiate use start from prescriptions. And people can overdose unknowingly. They can over medicate, possibly even our seniors. But more importantly it’s just a medication that is available to save anyone who looks like they may be in distress and possibly an overdose on opiates,” Steve Donaldson said.