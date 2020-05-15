Friday: Warmer, a bit cloudier, weather in-store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are milder this morning - in the 60s for most and lower 70s at the beach.
The temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon and is forecast to peak in the low to mid-80s with more clouds around today. The forecast remains mostly dry and increasingly warm today, into the weekend.
Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s Saturday afternoon, upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday afternoon.
A cold front approaches late Monday into Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather remains fairly low. Cooler air filters in behind the front late Tuesday into the middle of next week.
Invest 90-L;
An area of storminess has been given the classification “Invest 90-L”. The National Hurricane Center is investigating this area for tropical, or subtropical, development. The system is forecast to move north and northeast this weekend and the chance of it becoming a tropical storm or subtropical storm increases this weekend. If named, it will be called “Arthur”. No direct impacts are forecast for the Lowcountry, nor Coastal Empire.
