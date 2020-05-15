Lawsuit claims SCAD should refund students for moving classes online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah law firm is representing a Savannah College of Art and Design student, and suing the school saying it’s not fair for SCAD to charge students full tuition for online classes.
“When the COVID crisis hit, SCAD took all their classes online. And to be clear, we are not critical of that. We feel like they did the right thing by shutting down classes. However, SCAD’s education, particularly an art school as SCAD, is a hands-on process,” Attorney Paul Painter said.
It’s the loss of that hands-on process that Painter said should result in a refund.
“We have used to say that the full tuition is not fair for those students to pay. They should be paying a reduced tuition because they’re not getting the full benefit of the education,” Painter said.
Here’s how much the last academic year cost an undergrad at SCAD, according to the school's website.
For the year, tuition ran $37,575. That’s $12,525 a quarter.
There are nine and a half weeks in a quarter, so that means each week costs just over $1,300.
SCAD officials provided a written response to the suit:
"The university announced two weeks before the Spring quarter started the need to move all courses and instruction online due to the virus. We wanted to be sure students had that time, as well as the first week of class, to decide whether they wanted to take classes in a completely online environment, or drop courses and receive a full tuition refund.
SCAD’s nationally recognized, award winning, accredited eLearning program offers many degrees completely online and has for many years. Our tuition for online and on-ground courses at SCAD has always been the same. Finally, if a student at SCAD is dissatisfied with an online course experience this spring, we have offered them the option to re-take that course for no additional tuition and in-person when on-ground courses are able to resume."
Painter gave his response to that offer.
“That is impractical for some students. And that’s something that will have to be looked at to see what value that has as part of this case,” Painter said.
Painter said SCAD has not yet responded to the suit.
