Lowcountry farm doing it’s best to help neighbors during pandemic

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Many farms have been impacted by the pandemic, Farm Bureau is reporting that March 2020 data shows a 23% increase in farm bankruptcies; but Whippoorwill Farms S.C. said they’re doing O.K. throughout it all.
The owners say that since they mostly sell locally at farmer’s markets, so they haven’t seen the negative impacts larger farms that supply restaurants and grocery stores have seen.
The farm in Ridgeland has a produce stand near the road. The price for the food is decided by those in need. They place farm fresh produce and even eggs with a sign that says “pay what you can". It was there before the COVID-19 pandemic, but they say now, more than ever with grocery stores empty, and families falling on hard times, it’s important to support local business and local business to support the community.
“Its been a really great way for us to help the community," said owner and operator, Marissa Paykos. "Even now, we donate to food banks in our area when we have extra produce. I mean, it’s not a lot. We’re really small-scale, but we try to do whatever we can.”
They’ve been in Ridgeland almost a year, and they say farms from across the Lowcountry are coming together to help each other sell their goods.
For a look at what produce is at the stand, where they are selling their produce and meat, and how you can volunteer on the farm if you want to get out of the house, you can find their Facebook page here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.