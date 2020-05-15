232 new cases of COVID-19, and 9 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 232 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 8,407, and those who have died to 380, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Deaths reported on Friday include eight elderly individuals in Cherokee (1), Clarendon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Pickens (1) and Sumter (3), counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County (1).
Currently, there have been a total of 109,616 coronavirus tests with 101,209 testing negative and 8,407 testing positive.
DHEC officials said the most recent data shows 84% of patients have recovered from the virus while 16% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Friday, May 15 by county are listed below:
Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (1) Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (7), Darlington (13), Dillon (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (18), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (7), Lee (4), Lexington (13), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Oconee (1), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (17), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (6), York (8)
As of Friday morning, 3,405 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,970 are in use, which is a 67.18% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to DHEC officials.
“Of the 6,970 inpatient beds currently used, 423 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” state officials said on Friday.
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.