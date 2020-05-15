Ridgeland Correctional Institution lieutenant charged with trying to sexually assault co-worker

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lieutenant at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution is charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.
Johnny Lee Bryant, Jr., 56, is accused of detaining and attempting to sexually assault a fellow employee of the institution.
According to signed affidavits, Bryant reportedly blocked the victim from exiting a briefing room. Then reportedly restricted her movement and forcibly attempted to sexually assault her.
According to the same affidavits, the victim was able to fight Bryant and eventually break free and escape the room.
Bryant is charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct – second degree, and misconduct in office.
