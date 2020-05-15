SCCPSS plans for phased and scheduled student supply pick-up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was the last day of school for Savannah-Chatham Schools for the 2019-2020 school year. A day several say they were ready for, but now that classes are done some parents are curious when they can get their students belongings from the school.
“Really my main focus is headphones,” said Analisa Laster, SCCPSS Mother. “I mean headphones are not inexpensive and you know for those of us that are lucky enough to still have income we’re still trying to manage our money very tightly.”
Analisa has a first grader who will be changing school building next year. She says she tried calling their current school and the district’s main office, but neither had clear answers for how or when she could get her students items back.
“I realize that there are a number of challenges in place, but on the same note they’ve had two months to come up with some sort of even a preliminary plan,” said Analisa Laster.
Savannah-Chatham district leaders say they have been working on a phased and scheduled plan because of the size of their buildings and the number of students and staff they serve.
Phase one begins next week for seniors, and staff leaving the district. Phase two is set for 5th and 8th graders and phase three is for remaining students, but those won’t happen until closer to beginning of next school year for safety reasons.
“When the governor closed the schools, we had to adhere to the executive order by closing the schools,” said SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent Vanessa Miller-Kaigler. “We’re doing everything that we possibly can to ensure that anyone who is entering the building that we’re protecting their safety.”
The district is following CDC guidelines and wants to ensure social distancing, avoid large gatherings, have proper PPE and more. They have already allowed those who need medications and emergency items to get them from their school, but ask families to be patient and wait if possible to get their supplies.
“If at all possible we ask that they wait until school resumes,” said Miller-Kaigler. “Those items will not be moved they will be at the same place where they left them at the time that we closed school.”
Analisa says she is grateful for the schools work especially teachers, but just wants to be able to get what is hers.
District leaders say they will work with families who feel they have valuables to get, but students are able to retain their books and media through the summer.
Parents with concerns are asked to talk with their school building’s administration.
