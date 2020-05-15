Statesboro’s Fourth of July festival postponed

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - For decades, Mill Creek Park in Statesboro has been as synonymous with July 4 as picnics and fireworks.
Hosts say it wasn't an easy decision to change plans. That's why they chose to postpone instead of cancel.
Crowds annually pack the grassy outfields for live music and more on July 4 for the Firecracker Festival. The local recreation department and their sponsors decided to move back the celebration due to COVID-19. They'll hold it Labor Day weekend and plan all the events like frog jumping, greased pole climbing and more.
“Reviewing executive orders, looking at what other places were doing, researching around. For an event that attracts 10,000 people, there was just no way at this point and time that we could host the event and have it in the manner the event is known to be,” said Kimberly Sharpe, with the Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department.
The hope the threat from the virus is gone or much smaller by September so people can get together and enjoy the holiday.
She says they plan to put just as much effort and make it as much fun as it normally is in July.
The cities of Richmond Hill and Tybee Island have canceled their July 4 firework shows.
