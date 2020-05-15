Summer camps adjusting to follow state health guidelines

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer has pretty much arrived for students in Georgia, and that means summer camp is right around the corner.
Right now, camps across the Coastal Empire are gearing up to welcome students next month. But this year's organization could be stressful as camps try to follow the state's strict health guidelines to prevent COVID-19.
Right now, those with camps like Tybee Island’s Sea Camp and YMCA Summer Camps say they're getting a lot of mixed feelings. But they have definitely heard from a lot of parents who are interested in hearing the camps' plans to keep their children safe.
The Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s Sea Camp is always a popular camp, especially for those who love the sea, sun, and sand. But it will look different this year. This is usually a group of around 15 campers, but the executive director says they’re going to make the group sizes even smaller this year. Each counselor will have a group of just five campers to keep with the state’s guidelines for summer camps to safely operate.
Here's a look at some of the guidelines:
- Screen campers each day before camp
- Provide contactless forms of check-in and check-out
- Limit groups to 20 or less
- Allow one swimming opportunity per day
- Provide hand sanitizing stations
The summer camps WTOC spoke to said it’s important for them to provide camp this year. First, because they know many campers want to have fun this summer. And second, because many parents need a place for their children to go this year.
Sea Camp is set to begin on Monday, June 1, and registration is now open. Click here to find out more.
YMCA Summer Camp will also begin on June 1. For more information, click here,
