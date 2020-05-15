Swimming safety reminders as weather warms up

“If they are normally a great swimmer and they go from a horizontal position in the water to a vertical position in the water, that’s a really good indicator that they are not doing so well. And they are no longer moving forward and could be moving up or down and a lot of times that’s going to be silent as well. Another thing to think about is just making sure that they are on the surface of the water and they are not necessarily swimming around any types of structure," Wilson said.