Tybee vacation rentals trying to recover from canceled reservations

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Beach Vacation Rentals is one of many companies hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dozens of people canceled their reservations over the last month. But since beaches reopened and people are traveling again, rental companies are working hard to fill every property they can.
"I'm sitting on, I think, 60 reservation cancelation requests right there that we'll handle before the day is up,” Tybee Beach Vacation Rentals owner, Keith Gay said.
Gay said since closing in April, the island probably closed over $3 million in vacation rentals and returned funds to the renters.
"The biggest surprise we had was the onslaught of cancelations,” Gay said.
Because of the pandemic, Gay said he figured they'd have cancelations in May. In fact, they had nearly 50 percent of their renters cancel.
"What we really weren't expecting was the cancelations in June, July, and August. It's been intense,” Gay said.
Since being back open at the end of April, Gay said he estimates that they've had 10 cancellations per one reservation. Gay said anyone who reserved properties up until the middle of May got money back. Many, however, were penalized.
"Reservations that occur from the end of May forward, those deposits will probably not be refunded,” Gay said.
He said they are taking precautions to keep the properties clean.
"We're doing our normal, standard cleaning, but we're also doing a pre and post-arrival extra cleaning,” Gay said.
And the question about cleaning is a common one Gay and his team are getting.
"That conversation happens probably 90 percent of the times we talk to people,” he said.
Gay said about 20 percent of the cancelations were re-booked for other times. He says he also expects the majority of his 200 properties to be rented for Memorial Day weekend.
