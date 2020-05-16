Above average warmth continues, watching the tropics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It's partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and an onshore breeze. That breeze is helping bring in cooler air along the coast, where temperatures are already back in the 70s.
The easterly wind continues this evening with temperatures in the 70s after sunset. Partly cloud skies hold overnight with patchy fog likely, especially along and west of I-95 in the morning.
Tybee Tides: 1.8' 11:12PM I 7.1' 4:56AM I 1.4' 11:56AM
Sunday morning starts out with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid 60s. The fog will lift by mid morning with partly cloudy skies around once again. Temperatures warm near 80 at noon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
An isolated showers or two will be possible in the afternoon and evening, especially closer to the coast.
Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on Monday with a chance for isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two. This is all ahead of a front moving in on Tuesday.
Tuesday highs will be limited to the lower 80s with scattered showers. Behind the front, Wednesday morning will be cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
There's a slight chance for a lingering shower in the morning, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with highs near 80s with low rain chances to close out the week.
Warmer air looks to return this coming weekend with highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tropical update:
We continue to monitor Invest 90-L off the east coast of Florida, this first disturbance of the year. This is expected to be upgraded to a tropical or subtropical depression today. If it becomes a tropical or subtropical storm it will be given the name "Arthur" This system will track toward the northeast off the southeast coast into early next week. Locally, the northeasterly breeze will cause an increased risk for rip currents, otherwise our impact is extremely minimal.
-First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
