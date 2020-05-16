Above average warmth continues, watching the tropics

We continue to monitor Invest 90-L off the east coast of Florida, this first disturbance of the year. This is expected to be upgraded to a tropical or subtropical depression today. If it becomes a tropical or subtropical storm it will be given the name "Arthur" This system will track toward the northeast off the southeast coast into early next week. Locally, the northeasterly breeze will cause an increased risk for rip currents, otherwise our impact is extremely minimal.