Beaufort County students hold graduation protest

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Amidst a Saturday full of virtual and drive-by graduations, one group in the Lowcountry is protesting their lack of a traditional graduation, gathering to make a statement to the school district.
Students from five of the six Beaufort County School District schools clad in caps and gowns sporting signs lined up with family and friends to walk through the downtown area. This was their way of protesting the graduation ceremonies planned by the district.
Signs featured messages like “we can and we well” and “we waited 12 years for a video”.
The graduates say they want a ceremony and not one later in the summer.
“I think it’s important because we left on a Friday and never went back," said Skylar Bodie, a senior at May River High. "We’re never going to be surrounded by that same group of people again unless we have our traditional graduation ceremony, and that’s completely do-able.”
The district’s website says the ceremonies will be in groups of ten students with two guests per graduate and a commerative video.
The entire thing lasted less than an hour, but they’re hoping the impact was enough.
