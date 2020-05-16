Bryan County High School holds drive-through graduation

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Bryan County High School held a drive-through graduation and car parade for their graduating seniors on Saturday.
Students pulled into the high school parking lot when their name was called and were greeted by school officials, receiving their diploma from their school principal.
Bryan County High School Principal Marybeth Blankenship says graduation is her favorite day of the school year and the school wanted to find a way to celebrate their seniors during this time.
“Graduation is really one of the biggest milestones of a student’s life," said Blankenship. "And we felt it was really really important for our students to be able to receive that diploma, that piece of paper, their ticket to the next step in their journey so we worked out the logistics and were able to make it happen.”
Principal Marybeth Blankenship says even though this celebration wasn’t like a traditional graduation ceremony, she and other school officials thought it was necessary to have this drive through graduation and car parade to celebrate an unusual school year and their hardworking seniors.
“We felt it was really really important for our students to be able to receive that diploma, that piece of paper, their ticket to the next step in their journey so we worked out the logistics and were able to make it happen," she said. "This is not your typical graduation and I know a lot of our students like that ceremony thing and hopefully we can do that later on but I promise you this is a graduation our kids will never ever forget.”
Blankenship says teachers made signs with personal messages for their students. Graduating senior Phillip Covington says he appreciates the school for throwing this celebration.
“A lot of students have shown dedication all four years and really maintained their grades, focus like we should be," he said. "And also being involved with extra stuff so it feels great to finally get to this point that we’ve all been waiting for so it’s definitely a special day for everybody.”
