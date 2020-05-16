276 new cases of COVID-19, and no additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 276 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in South Carolina in their Saturday update.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 8,661, and those who have died at 380, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Currently, there have been a total of 120,331 coronavirus tests with 111,670 testing negative and 8,661 testing positive.
DHEC officials said the most recent data shows 84% of patients have recovered from the virus while 16% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Saturday, May 16 by county are listed below:
Aiken (13), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (18), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (14), Georgetown (1), Greenville (38), Horry (10), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Lee (32), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (17), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (10), Williamsburg (12), York (10).
As of Saturday morning, 3,567 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,799 are in use, which is a 65.59% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to state health officials. Of the 6,799 inpatient beds currently used, 434 are reportedly occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As South Carolina increases testing, state health officials say there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed Friday statewide was 10,715 and the percent positive was 2.6%.
When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community, according to DHEC.
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
