Richmond Hill High graduate recognized as Georgia Scholar

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -A senior from Richmond Hill High School received quite an honor as he finished his last year of high school.
Joel Jones was recognized as a Georgia Scholar.
The Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence not only in the classroom but in the community as well.
Jones embodies those values and qualifications, maintaining a high level of classwork whilejuggling AP and honors classes, and serving his community.
He says it wasn’t easy receiving this once in a lifetime honor with requirements being a challenge, but it’s inspired him and given him the courage moving forward to always try and push just a little bit harder.
He says he couldn’t have done it without the support of his mom, aunt, and of course his high school teachers and counselors.
“What this has shown me is that efforts and individuals that put forward enough effort can and could be recognized and it’s not necessarily just the most popular kid, I’m by no means the most popular kid at my school but the fact that all those years while I didn’t receive much fame or glory for anything I’ve done, I still got to the end,” Jones said.
Jones is among 295 recipients in the entire state of Georgia to be chosen and the only student from Bryan County to receive the honor.
He’s headed to Georgia Tech to major in computer science
