Tractor-trailer driver killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Liberty County Friday night.
GSP says the driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-95 in Liberty County, near mile marker 79, around 11:30 p.m. when he hit a guard rail causing the truck to burst into flames.
The Liberty County Fire Department say when they arrived on scene, the cab of the truck was on fire and quickly spread to the trailer, which was hauling beer bottles.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the driver did not survive.
GSP is investigating.
