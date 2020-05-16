Tropical Depression One develops off of Florida’s coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical Depression One has developed off the east-central coast of Florida with max sustained wind of 35 miles per hour.
TD1 could strengthen into Tropical Storm Arthur on Sunday.
This would make it the sixth consecutive year with a named storm before the official start to hurricane season on June first.
Tropical Depression One will move northeast, away from the Florida coastline this weekend.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the North Carolina coastline, where showers and breezy conditions are possible on Monday.
Locally, the northeasterly breeze will cause an increased risk for rip currents over the next two, otherwise, our impact is extremely minimal.
