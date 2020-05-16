Tropical Storm Arthur forms, warm weather continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Arthur has developed off the east-central coast of Florida with max sustained wind of 40 miles per hour.
This is the sixth consecutive year with a named storm before the official start to hurricane season on June first, going back to 2015.
Tropical Storm Arthur will move northeast, away from the Florida coastline this weekend.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the North Carolina coastline, where showers and breezy conditions are possible on Monday.
Locally along the Georgia and South Carolina coastline, the northeasterly breeze will cause an increased risk for rip currents over the next two days along with waves up to four feet. Conditions will begin to calm down on Tuesday.
Locally, cloud cover increases overnight as patchy fog develops early Sunday morning. Temperatures start out in the mid 60s, but will warm near 80 degrees by lunchtime.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.1' 4:56AM I 1.6' 11:33AM I 7.6' 5:18PM
Highs top out in the lower 80s at the beach, and mid 80s inland. An isolated showers or two will be possible in the afternoon and evening, especially closer to the coast.
Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on Monday with a chance for isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon into the evening. This is all ahead of a front moving in on Tuesday.
Tuesday highs will be limited to the lower 80s with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two. Behind the front, Wednesday morning will be cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
There's a slight chance for a lingering shower in the morning, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with highs near 80s with low rain chances to close out the week.
Warmer air looks to return this coming weekend with highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.