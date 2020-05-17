Hilton Head Island High School hoping to win virtual “championship”

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - There will be no South Carolina high school spring sport championships in 2020; the seasons ended abruptly due to COVID-19, but the South Carolina High School League is having a different type of competition: a virtual one.
"My Athletic Director said, ‘Wow, I really missed this rush, you know?' Because it’s competition,” said Hilton Head Island High School Principal Steve Schidrich. "It’s something we can win a state championship in something for the spring, and I think everybody in the community has rallied around it.”
He’s referring to the SCHSL Spirit Challenge on Twitter. The league took over 200 schools, and put them in a bracket. The school with the most votes each round advances.
Hilton Head has made it to the Elite Eight. They’re the only county school left.
“One of the greatest things about this is, once you take it to social media, we’ve been able to get alumni involved, and the community involved,” said Sarah Beachofsky, the Hilton Head Island High School Director of Football Operations.
More than 6,000 votes were cast in Hilton Head’s come-from-behind win in the Sweet 16 over Ridge View. The competition has become a community effort.
"The principals and the superintendent, we have been Zooming probably four or five times a week, and so, usually at the end when the superintendent says, ‘Hey, you guys, anything else?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! We’re in the final such-and-such, and vote for us!’, and the principals take out their phones and they vote right there and they put something out for their communities too,” Schidrich added.
Twitter competition: a welcome distraction in a time of social distancing and virtual graduations, as they await a decision on summer practices on June 1 from the SCHSL.
To cast your vote for the Seahawks in the Elite Eight on Monday, May 18, head to the SCHSL Twitter page.
