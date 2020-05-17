Kroger’s Atlanta Division hires more than 7,800 employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Kroger’s Atlanta Division has hired more than 7,800 new workers to help provide customers with essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division includes Georgia, East Alabama and South Carolina.
The Kroger Family of Companies has hired a total of 100,000 new workers nationwide.
“We have even more great news to share - many of these new hires are remaining with the Kroger family,” said Felix Turner, Manager of Corporate Affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division currently has an additional 500 job openings. Candidates should apply here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.