NC officials warn residents along coast to be ‘cautious’ of Tropical Storm Arthur

(WBTV) - As Tropical Storm Arthur gets set to brush along the Carolinas, North Carolina officials are urging residents who live along the coast to remain aware and cautious.
Tropical Storm Arthur is the first named storm of the year. The North Carolina coast has been issued a Tropical Storm Warning.
“Everyone in our coastal areas should remain aware and cautious as Arthur brushes our coast on Monday,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Pay close attention to the forecast and don’t take chances in dangerous surf.”
Overnight, Tropical Depression One developed into Tropical Storm Arthur and is forecast to pass near the North Carolina coast on Monday.
The biggest impacts are expected along the Outer Banks, where gusty winds and 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible. Heavy surf, life-threatening rip currents and dangerous marine conditions will continue through Monday along the entire coast.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Surf City, north to Duck, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within the next 24 hours.
The strongest winds will arrive early Monday and persist through Monday afternoon before diminishing later in the day.
Sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible across the Outer Banks, with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible.
Areas just south and inland of the Outer Banks could see gusts of 20 to 40 mph.
Areas inland could get up to an inch of rain and wind gusts of 15 to 25 miles an hour along the U.S. 17 corridor. Scattered power outages are possible.
“This early season storm reminds us that we always need to be prepared for severe weather,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “The official start of hurricane season is still two weeks away, but now is the time to be ready.”
