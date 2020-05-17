Over 350,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Ga.; 37,500+ confirmed cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 7 p.m. Sunday (5/17) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 in the state are now at 1,606. A total of 6,790 confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
Over 351,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
DPH’s daily report website includes a map for a county-by-county breakdown of cases as well as graphs to chart the daily reporting of cases and deaths. Please click here to view that data from DPH.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.