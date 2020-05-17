Richmond Hill UMC holds virtual ‘Joyful Jamboree’

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -With many churches still only holding services online, United Methodist Church in Richmond Hill is getting creative with how they’re continuing to bring church service to kids.
Church Family Ministries director Janine Blakeborough and her kids had to get creative with how to stay connected to the youth at their church.
“When we first had the news that we wouldn’t be at church the next Sunday, it was instant and we were kind of reeling with what to do,” Blakeborough said.
Blakeborough started a youth ministry called Joyful Jamboree nearly 10 years ago, but she says when the pandemic hit, they started holding services virtually on Facebook for kids to engage and interact.
“We didn’t want something like separation out of sight out of mind to take hold," said Blakeborough. "I feel like now more than ever kids need to remember that God is with them and he’s with us through this.”
Blakeborough and her family not only perform song and dance, but they also provide scripture reading in a fun way.
Her kids say it feels good to be an inspiration to other kids during a time full of uncertainty.
“It feels great," said Connor Blakeborough. "Other kids are saying they want to play drums like I did because I played before church service and that makes me feel good.”
“I really enjoy making them," said Ella Blakeborough. "I’m glad that other people also get to kind of share some of the fun that we have making them.”
Joyful Jamboree services are held every Sunday at 10 a.m.
