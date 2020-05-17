Savannah grocery store implements face-covering requirement for shoppers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As states like Georgia continue to lift their restrictions, some businesses are taking extra measures to keep their employees and customers safe.
Brighter Day Natural Food Market here at home has created a mask or face-covering requirement for shoppers.
Co-Owner Kristin Russell says they decided to put this policy in place in late April once restrictions were being lifited and business was picking up.
She also says because they’re a small store, they want to help reduce the spread of the virus and this is the best way to protect each other’s health.
“It just seemed like the prudent thing to do," said Russell. "It’s not a huge imposition for a short period of time that you’re shopping meanwhile our staff is there all day with constantly in the front of the public so it seemed like a fairly logical and simple step to make that requirement.”
Russell says they’re also providing face coverings for shoppers who show up without one.
