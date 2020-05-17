Tybee Island Fire Department holds lifeguard tryouts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Tybee Island Fire Department held their lifeguard tryouts on Sunday. Around 20 people took on all four of the different phases of the tryout.
Being a lifeguard not only comes with a passion to protect swimmers and beach-goers, but it takes a lot of will-power, strength, and determination.
About 80% of the fire department staff are certified lifeguards. Soon, everyone on staff will have their certification so that they can provide year-round, 24-hour protection at the beach. The tryouts are a little different this year because of COVID-19. However, the skills required were just the same.
“We’re going to start off with a one and half mile beach run, you need to be able to complete it in under 14 minutes," said Interim Fire Chief Matt Harrell. "Then we’re going to be doing a 500-meter ocean swim, same thing, it needs to be completed under 14 minutes. Then we’ll go to a water tread and then a couple sprint swims.”
Harrell says lifeguard season was pushed back by about a month because of COVID-19. Lifeguards will be out on the beach this Friday.
