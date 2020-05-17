Wetter week ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We're partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with inland temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s. The northeasterly breeze continues into the evening, with clouds clearing a bit before midnight. An isolated showers is possible along the coast, but most of us will remain dry.
Tybee Tides: 2.0' 12:03AM I 7.3' 5:45AM I 1.2' 12:16PM
Patchy fog develops once again overnight with morning lows only in the mid to upper 60s. The breeze becomes southerly by Monday morning, ushering in some moisture. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
One or two of these storms could be strong to severe, with the potential to produce brief damaging wind and hail. There is only Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.
A "cold" front moves in on Tuesday, bringing with it another chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.
Drier weather returns Friday into Memorial Day weekend with highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tropical Update:
Tropical Storm Arthur is over 200 miles east of the Georgia and South Carolina coast line. Tybee and Hilton Head have had wind gusts near 20 miles per hour, with wave heights around 3 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. The wind and waves will calm down Monday afternoon.
Further up the coast, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for coastal North Carolina where tropical storm-force wind, heavy rain, increased wave heights and rip currents are possible through late Monday.
Tropical Storm Arthur will turn east out into the Atlantic Ocean by Tuesday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.