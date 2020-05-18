Suspect charged in fatal January shooting on Bull Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead in January.
Dorian Howard, 19, was served a warrant for the murder of 17-year-old Tyrese Carter while he was held at the Chatham County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Carter died as a result of gunshot injuries after he was taken to a nearby hospital.
Family says that Carter went by Huncho Reese as his rap moniker. He was also a student at New Hampstead High School.
Carter was a scheduled performer at a New Years bash for teens at the Crayola Cafe. The event for teens had been promoted heavily on social media. Carter is pictured on at least one of the flyers.
