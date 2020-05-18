Bluffton Fire District encouraging residents to make emergency plans for hurricane season

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Fire District wants people to remember to take the time now to plan for hurricane season.
The district’s top recommendations are each household should make sure any risky trees or branches have been removed from the area, emergency kits are packed in an accessible space, and a plan is made for where you will go in case of an emergency.
A detail they don’t want you to forget; make sure you have a plan for your pets. The department says emergency response departments across the Lowcountry have already met, reviewed their plans, and implemented lessons they learned during Hurricane Dorian into this year‘s plan. They say with COVID-19 still being a threat to the Lowcountry, this year‘s hurricane preparedness kits may need a few new items
“Take some time this week, maybe this weekend if you are enjoying the three day weekend, take just an hour out of the weekend before you do your festivities to plan for your family. Make sure you know where you’re going to go, and sure it is safe, make sure you got all the stuff you need and include facemasks and maybe some gloves if that may be the case for you. Your choice. But protect your families both from a potential hurricane but also from what else is going on in the world,” said Lee Levesque, with the Bluffton Fire District.
The fire district wants people to remember that taking the time to plan now can save your family time in an emergency.
