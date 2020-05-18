Bluffton Fire District encouraging residents to make emergency plans for hurricane season

“Take some time this week, maybe this weekend if you are enjoying the three day weekend, take just an hour out of the weekend before you do your festivities to plan for your family. Make sure you know where you’re going to go, and sure it is safe, make sure you got all the stuff you need and include facemasks and maybe some gloves if that may be the case for you. Your choice. But protect your families both from a potential hurricane but also from what else is going on in the world,” said Lee Levesque, with the Bluffton Fire District.