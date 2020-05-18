Consider This: Class of 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System held nearly a dozen virtual graduations for their Class of 2020.
SCCPSS, like every other district in our region, has been scrambling the past several weeks looking for a fitting tribute to the graduating seniors amid this horrible global pandemic. Gone this year is the pomp and circumstance, the crossing of the stage, being handed a diploma, shifting the tassel, and ultimately tossing those caps in air.
What’s not missing however, is the recognition of the achievement of graduation. For many of the students, a first big life milestone.
Consider this: I suspect most, if not all the Class of 2020 was born into a post 9-11, new normal world.
They’re too young to know that on the other side of this pandemic, there’s a smarter, stronger, better prepared world ahead.
But with time comes wisdom. And as the Class of 2020 begins the next phase of their lives, we will soon look to them to help guide us through what challenges, known and unknown lie ahead.
So, for that, we at WTOC salute the Class of 2020.
