Darien hotel size goes to debate

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A debate over rooms for a hotel in development was heard out in Darien Monday evening.
The developer has requested to increase the number of rooms for the Oaks on the River Inn and Suites from 35 to 53. Darien City Council will vote on the issue at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Monday night council held a public input meeting, and input was mixed. One of the main issues of those opposed is the potential of increase in traffic.
The city council says it’s been a hot topic in Darien for a while now, but they believe they can get it resolved.
“Everybody wants this to succeed. How it succeeds is the question. It’s not a question of whether the hotel should be built. Everyone agreed on that. It’s how big it ought to be," said Kieran McMullen, Darien Building Inspector.
Tuesday’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.