Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-18-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather pattern is becoming more unsettled than we've seen so far in May. An upper low will linger over the east coast most of the week. Low pressure at the surface will move near the area by Wednesday. A cold front will become stationary over the area Thursday into the weekend. We'll see lots of clouds with rain chances every day.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for shower and storms, highs 81-87.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 66-70.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 81-88.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
