Early voting begins for 2020 Georgia Primary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting begins Monday for Georgia’s 2020 Primary Election.
Voters will be required to stand six feet apart and use hand sanitizer when checking into polling sites.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, election officials believe in-person turnout may be lower to avoid human contact.
The state law requires three weeks of in-person early voting before Election Day, which is June 9, 2020.
Check where you can early vote in your county by clicking here. You can also vote by mailing in your absentee ballot.
