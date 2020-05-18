Ga. companies making PPE for businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As stores begin to reopen, many business owners are searching for protective equipment to keep staff and customers safe. There are over 220 companies in Georgia ready to help.
The state has put together a list of companies that have signed up to help businesses get PPE.
Many of these companies have retooled their machines to manufacture items like face shields, gloves, masks and hand sanitizer. There are nine Savannah companies on the list.
Please click here to see the list of businesses and an interactive map showing the locations. The state says it will continue to update the list.
If your company can help with supplies and would like to be included on the Georgia Supplies list, please click here.
