How to make a Southern rice pie
Georgia Southern history professor shows us how to make a Southern Rice Pie. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | May 18, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 8:26 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Southerners love diving into history, and we’ll learn how to make a dish that’s more than 200 years old.

Christopher Hendricks is a history professor a Georgia Southern's Armstrong campus.

He’s sharing the recipe for a Southern rice pie.

Christopher Hendricks and his mother Sue have been looking into Mary Randolph's classic cookbook "The Virginia Housewife."

They’ve put a spin on these historic Southern recipes for their new book “Old Southern Cookery.”

