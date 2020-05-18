Live Oak libraries offering express pick-up option

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Live Oak public libraries have been offering a new express pick-up program to better serve those who want to read a book.
Several businesses and organizations have had to rethink how they serve their customers through the coronavirus pandemic. That’s no different from the libraries.
“Well, people love the library and so they really love the place, but they also love all the things they get at the library. We’ve been able to give them many of the things they get at the library, but we’re looking forward to the day when we can welcome them back into our building,” Live Oak Director David Singleton said.
While plans are still being discussed for reopening the Live Oak Public libraries, their digital access continues to be an option to those looking to use their millions of resources.
“We’ve had over 500 people apply for digital cards just in the last three weeks, so people are really interested, and our digital usage has gone up tremendously. Some of our products are as much as five times more than they were last year at this time,” Singleton said.
But for those who just want to sit with a book, the library devised a service just for you. The Express Hold Pick-Up program started just last week and allows you to request material online or by phone and schedule it for pick it up at a participating location. The materials are bagged, and you never have to enter to library.
“I have a lot of free time on my hands these days, so I’ve been doing a lot more reading than usual. So, you know, having the library available to take books out it really, it’s a great resource for me,” Savannah resident Jennifer Germann said.
The library system asks you hold onto your books and materials for now. Due dates have been extended until June 30, when they will quarantine them as the CDC recommends.
Singleton said they don’t have a date to reopen yet but says they will continue to serve the community with their digital and express pick up services.
