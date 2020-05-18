‘Love Ur City’ drive begins in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A drive in Statesboro hopes to help people who’ve lost jobs or customers during the pandemic.
The mayor of Statesboro hopes the grass roots campaign can help business owners, employees and others impacted by covid19.
Between the pandemic shutdown and Georgia Southern's 20,000 students leaving town, plenty of businesses and workers have felt the impact. The "Love Ur City" campaign hopes to connect with some who've weathered it better than others and can offer donations to help their neighbors.
The city is teaming with Georgia Southern, United Way and Davis Marketing to spread the word. They'll distribute up to $2,500 to qualifying businesses and $500 to families to help them pay the bills that continued no matter what.
“We wanted to be able to help provide that family relief, whether that money is going toward rent or things a baby would need. Things of that nature. So that's the real focus of the campaign,” Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.
Georgia Southern's Business Innovation Group will administer grants to businesses and United Way will screen the ones for families.
The campaign kicks off Monday and the fundraising runs two weeks. They’ll distribute grants based on how much they collect.
